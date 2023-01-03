Charlotte Rampling Drama ‘Juniper’ Gets U.S. Deal: Watch First Domestic Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to New Zealand drama Juniper, starring Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years).

Directed by first time feature director Matthew J. Saville, the movie will play at Palm Springs this week and has already screened at festivals including Tallinn, Edinburgh, Munich and Brisbane.

Rampling plays Ruth, a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and a newly fractured leg. Her semi-estranged adult son Robert (Marton Csokas, The Last Duel ) — still harboring childhood emotional scars from her long absences — arranges for her to convalesce in his home in New Zealand and look after her teenage grandson Sam (George Ferrier) who she has never met. Sam, unruly and recently kicked out of boarding school, is grieving from the recent death of his mother and reacts with defiance to this imperious woman he doesn’t know.

The film will launch in the U.S. via Greenwich on February 24th and home platforms on April 4th. Above is a first U.S. trailer for the film.

Greenwich’s Edward Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Thierry Wase-Bailey from London-based sales company Celsius Entertainment.

Pic was produced by Desray Armstrong and Angela Littlejohn in association with the New Zealand Film Commission and Celsius Entertainment. Executive producers are Andrew Mackie, Richard Payton, Mark Chamberlain, Thierry Wase-Bailey and Henriette Wollmann.

“Ms. Rampling delivers another indelibly understated yet incandescent performance as a woman still raging for life as she begins to accept her mortality in a story with affecting and insightful things to say about family dysfunction and reconciliation across the generations,” said Greenwich co-president Edward Arentz.