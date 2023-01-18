Charlie Day’s Directorial Debut ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Acquired By Roadside Attractions, Grindstone & Lionsgate – Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions, Grindstone Entertainment, and Lionsgate have picked up North American distribution for Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut Fool’s Paradise.

Roadside Attractions

The pic, previously entitled El Tonto, during its production, will get an exclusive run in theaters later this year. Lionsgate will release Fool’s Paradise on home entertainment.

Also written by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia EP and star, Fool’s Paradise is a satirical comedy following a down-on-his0-luck publicist (Ken Jeong), who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility (Day) looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer (the late Ray Liotta), Ken helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady (Kate Beckinsale). Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars (Adrien Brody), irreverent unhoused action heroes (Common), unpredictable directors (Jason Sudeikis), a super-agent (Edie Falco), and power-mad moguls (John Malkovich). Fame and fortune are not all they are cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most.

Grindstone/Lionsgate

The pic also stars Jason Bateman, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, and Jimmi Simpson. The film is produced by John Rickard (Peacemaker HBO Max series, Rampage), Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mudbound), and Alex Saks (Red Rocket, The Florida Project). EPs are Kirk Michael Fellows, Dan Fellman, Rob Gough, Manu Gargi and Rick Dugdale.

“We could not be more honored to share Charlie’s directorial feature debut theatrically in the coming months,” said Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen. “He is an incredibly talented actor, filmmaker and writer, and we know fans will find his take on Hollywood, fame and its trappings not only incisive, but also fun.”

The deal was negotiated by attorneys Steve Monas and Max Newman representing Roadside, Grindstone and Lionsgate, alongside Grindstone’s president Barry Brooker, and attorney Dan Stutz representing the filmmakers.

Day is currently filming season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which he stars in, writes, and executive produces. The series is TV’s longest running live-action sitcom. He can also next be seen starring in Universal/Ilumination’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie in the role of Luigi, out Easter weekend. Day is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.