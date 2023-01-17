Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it.

His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original film. Tatum added, “I think it needs to change a little bit and have our…” but never got around to finishing his sentence after being distracted by the aforementioned pottery. Further specifics as to his plans for Ghost haven’t been disclosed.

Garnering both critical acclaim and major box-office success following its release in July of 1990, Ghost tells the story of the banker Sam Wheat (Swayze), who after being murdered, continues looking out for his artist girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore) from beyond the grave. The film also starring Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn and more was written by Bruce Joel Rubin, with Jerry Zucker directing and Lisa Weinstein producing.

The original Ghost grossed over $505MM worldwide and earned two Academy Awards, among many other accolades — coming in not only as the highest-grossing film of 1990, but also as the third-highest-grossing film in history at time of release.

Tatum will next be seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance — the third and final entry in his Magic Mike film series for Warner Bros. The pic reuniting him with director Steven Soderbergh is set for release on February 10. Other upcoming projects for the multi-hyphenate on the acting front include Zoë Kravitz’s thriller Pussy Island — also for Warner Bros — and Greg Berlanti’s enigmatic Apple pic Project Artemis, which has him starring alongside Scarlett Johansson.