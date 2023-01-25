Cesar Nominations: Louis Garrel’s ‘The Innocent’ Takes Surprise Lead

Louis Garrel’s The Innocent has taken a surprise lead in the nominations for the 48th César Awards, which were announced on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at Olympia concert hall in Paris on February 24.
The drama, which debuted in Cannes, was nominated in 11 categories followed by Dominik Moll’s detective drama The Night Of The 12th with 10 nominations.
Albert Serra’s Pacification and Cedric Klapisch’s Rise both snared nominations in nine categories, followed by Forever Young with seven each.
Garrel stars and directs in The Innocent as a young man who tries to derail his mother’s relationship with a recently released convict, played by Roschdy Zem, in a campaign that will find him flirting with the wrong side of the law.
The Night Of The 12th was among the hot favourites this year. The film also recently triumphed at France’s Lumière awards, winning best film and screenplay.
The film debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non-competitive Cannes Première section. Bastien Bouillon stars as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.
Serra’s French Polynesia-set drama Pacification also made its mark at the Lumiere’s winning Best Director, Actor for Benoît Magimal and Best Cinematography for Artur Tort, who are now in the frame for a Cesar.
The 2023 Nominations
BEST FILM
Forever Young
Rise
The Innocent
The Night Of The 12th
Pacification
BEST DIRECTOR
Cedric Klapisch, Rise
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Cedric Jimenez, November
Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th
Albert Serra, Pacification
BEST ACTRESS
Fanny ardant, The Young Lovers
Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds
Laure calami, Full Time
Virginie Efira, Paris Memories
Adele Exarchopoulos, Zero Fucks Given
BEST ACTOR
Jean Dujardin, November
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Vincent Macaigne, Diary Of A Fleeting Affair
Benoit Magimel, Pacification
Denis Menochet, Peter von Kant
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Judith Chemla, Le Sixieme Enfant
Anais Demoustier, November
Anouk Grinberg, The Innocent
Lyna Khoudri, November
Noemie Merland, The Innocent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Francois Civil, Rise
Bouli Lanners, The Night Of The 12th
Micha Lescot, Young Forever
Pio Marmai, Rise
Roschdy Zem, The Innocent
BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Marion Barbeau, Rise
Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer
Rebecca Marder, A Radiant Girl
Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young
Mallory Wanecque, The Worst Ones
BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th
Stefan Crepon, Peter Von Kant
Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer
Paul Kircher, Winter Boy
Aliocha Reinert, Softie
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eric Gravel, Full Time
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, Forever Young Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Rise
Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, The Innocent
Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, Saint Omer
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Michel Hazanavicius, Final Cut
Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, Undercover
Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Irene Dresel, Full Time
Alexandre Desplat, Final Cut
Gregoire Hetzel, The Innocent
Olivier Marguerit, The Night Of The 12th
Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Pacifiction
Anton Sanko, The Passengers Of The Night
BEST SOUND
Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, Rise
Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, The Innocent
Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le borgne, Marc Doisne, November
François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th
Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, Pacification
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Julien Poupard, Forever Young
Alexis Kavyrchine, Rise
Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Night Of The 12th
Artur, Pacifiction
Claire Mathon, Saint Omer
BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise
Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent
Laure Gardette, Novembre
Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Caroline de Vivaise, Forever Young
Pierre-Jean Larroque, The Colours Of Fire
Emmanuelle Youchnovski, Waiting For Bojangles
Corinne Bruand, The Innocent
Praxedes de Vilallonga, Pacification
Gigi Lepage, Simone – Journey Of The Century
BEST SET DESIGN
Emmanuelle Duplay, Forever Young,
Sebastian Birchler, The Colours Of Fire
Michel Barthelemy, The Night Of The 12th
Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction
Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils
Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,
Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire
Mikael Tang Uy, November
Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction
