Cesar Nominations: Louis Garrel’s ‘The Innocent’ Takes Surprise Lead

Louis Garrel’s The Innocent has taken a surprise lead in the nominations for the 48th César Awards, which were announced on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at Olympia concert hall in Paris on February 24.

The drama, which debuted in Cannes, was nominated in 11 categories followed by Dominik Moll’s detective drama The Night Of The 12th with 10 nominations.

Albert Serra’s Pacification and Cedric Klapisch’s Rise both snared nominations in nine categories, followed by Forever Young with seven each.

Garrel stars and directs in The Innocent as a young man who tries to derail his mother’s relationship with a recently released convict, played by Roschdy Zem, in a campaign that will find him flirting with the wrong side of the law.

The Night Of The 12th was among the hot favourites this year. The film also recently triumphed at France’s Lumière awards, winning best film and screenplay.

The film debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non-competitive Cannes Première section. Bastien Bouillon stars as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.

Serra’s French Polynesia-set drama Pacification also made its mark at the Lumiere’s winning Best Director, Actor for Benoît Magimal and Best Cinematography for Artur Tort, who are now in the frame for a Cesar.

The 2023 Nominations

BEST FILM

Forever Young

Rise

The Innocent

The Night Of The 12th

Pacification

BEST DIRECTOR

Cedric Klapisch, Rise

Louis Garrel, The Innocent

Cedric Jimenez, November

Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th

Albert Serra, Pacification

BEST ACTRESS

Fanny ardant, The Young Lovers

Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds

Laure calami, Full Time

Virginie Efira, Paris Memories

Adele Exarchopoulos, Zero Fucks Given

BEST ACTOR

Jean Dujardin, November

Louis Garrel, The Innocent

Vincent Macaigne, Diary Of A Fleeting Affair

Benoit Magimel, Pacification

Denis Menochet, Peter von Kant



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judith Chemla, Le Sixieme Enfant

Anais Demoustier, November

Anouk Grinberg, The Innocent

Lyna Khoudri, November

Noemie Merland, The Innocent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Francois Civil, Rise

Bouli Lanners, The Night Of The 12th

Micha Lescot, Young Forever

Pio Marmai, Rise

Roschdy Zem, The Innocent

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Marion Barbeau, Rise

Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer

Rebecca Marder, A Radiant Girl

Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young

Mallory Wanecque, The Worst Ones

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th

Stefan Crepon, Peter Von Kant

Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer

Paul Kircher, Winter Boy

Aliocha Reinert, Softie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eric Gravel, Full Time

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, Forever Young Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Rise

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, The Innocent

Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, Saint Omer

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Michel Hazanavicius, Final Cut

Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, Undercover

Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Irene Dresel, Full Time

Alexandre Desplat, Final Cut

Gregoire Hetzel, The Innocent

Olivier Marguerit, The Night Of The 12th

Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Pacifiction

Anton Sanko, The Passengers Of The Night

BEST SOUND

Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, Rise

Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, The Innocent

Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le borgne, Marc Doisne, November

François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th

Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, Pacification

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Julien Poupard, Forever Young

Alexis Kavyrchine, Rise

Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Night Of The 12th

Artur, Pacifiction

Claire Mathon, Saint Omer

BEST EDITING

Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time

Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise

Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent

Laure Gardette, Novembre

Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Caroline de Vivaise, Forever Young

Pierre-Jean Larroque, The Colours Of Fire

Emmanuelle Youchnovski, Waiting For Bojangles

Corinne Bruand, The Innocent

Praxedes de Vilallonga, Pacification

Gigi Lepage, Simone – Journey Of The Century

BEST SET DESIGN

Emmanuelle Duplay, Forever Young,

Sebastian Birchler, The Colours Of Fire

Michel Barthelemy, The Night Of The 12th

Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction

Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils

Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,

Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire

Mikael Tang Uy, November

Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction