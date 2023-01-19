Cecilia Vega To Join ‘60 Minutes’ After Departure From ABC News

Cecilia Vega is departing ABC News for CBS News and 60 Minutes, where she will be a correspondent.

Vega, who has been ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, will begin reporting for 60 Minutes in the spring and will be based in Washington. She’ll be the newsmagazine’s only correspondent based in the nation’s capital.

Vega said in a statement, “This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”

Bill Owens, executive producer of 60 Minutes, said that Vega was a “sensational storyteller. I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

Vega was named ABC News’ chief White House correspondent in 2021, and has also anchored Good Morning America and the Saturday edition of World News Tonight. She previously was senior White House correspondent during Donald Trump’s administration, and was the lead reporter at ABC News for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She joined ABC News in 2011 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles, and previously was a reporter for ABC’s KGO-TV in San Francisco. She also worked earlier in her career as a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vega’s departure will be the latest shakeup in the ranks of major network White House teams. Kaitlan Collins left as CNN’s chief White House correspondent last fall to become co-anchor of the network’s morning show. Phil Mattingly succeeded her as lead correspondent on the beat.

CBS News last year hired Robert Costa from The Washington Post and Natalie Morales from NBC News.