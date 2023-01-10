Cinema Audio Society Awards Nominations Set: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’ & More

Hear that? It’s the Cinema Audio Society’s nominations for its 2023 CAS Awards, which celebrate excellence in sound mixing for film and TV. See the list below.
Vying for the marquee Motion Picture: Live Action statuette are the sound-mixing teams behind the two top-grossing films of 2022 — Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick — along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Batman.
In the mix for the toon feature trophy are Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lightyear, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red. The documentary race will feature Good Night Oppy, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues, Moonage Daydream and The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari.
The 59th CAS Awards will be handed out Saturday, March 4, during an in-person ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The 2023 Career Achievement Award will be presented to five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin, Alejandro González Iñárritu willl receive the Filmmaker of the Year Award for Bardo.
“There is a plethora of award-worthy contenders this year,” CAS President Karol Urban said. “CAS congratulates our industry on the rich sonic tapestries of 2022 and looks forward to celebrating the season’s chosen award recipients for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing.”
Here are the 2023 CAS Awards nominees:
MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Elvis
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
The Batman
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins
MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Lightyear
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater
Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson
Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires
Turning Red
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Good Night Oppy
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz
Moonage Daydream
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner
Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston
Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel
Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs
Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, E3 The Autopsy
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk
Moon Knight, E6 Gods and Monsters
Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane
Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci
Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Prey
Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR
Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels
Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go
Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
Severance S1:E9 The We We Are
Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara
Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan
Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud
The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao
Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins
ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg
Foley Mixer: Michael Head
TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR
Barry S3:E8 Starting Now
Production Mixer: Scott Harber
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr.
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?
Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
The Bear S1:E7 Review
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat
Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name
Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo
Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1
Production Mixer: Paul Graff
Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya
Lucy and Desi
Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok
Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain
Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey
Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Production Mixer: Richard Hays
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
Chelsea Rae Adams
Colette Grob
María Clara Calle Jiménez
Sophia L. White
Timo Nelson
