‘Captain America: New World Order’: Xosha Roquemore  Lands Key Role In New Marvel Pic Starring Anthony Mackie

EXCLUSIVE: Rising star Xosha Roquemore is the latest to join the ensemble of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie. Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas are also on board. Julius Onah will direct the pic with Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman writing the script along with Dalan Musson.

The film is set to bow on May 3, 2024. Marvel had no comment.

Mackie returns to reprise his role as Sam Wilson but instead of playing his alter-ego Falcon he has been tapped as the new Captain America following the series finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Not much else is known regarding the project and Roquemore’s new role is also being kept under wraps.

The role would mark one of the biggest jobs to date for Roquemore having most recently appearing in Warner Bros. Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. Her other credits include Sherman’s Showcase, Black Monday and Atlanta.

