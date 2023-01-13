‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Latest To Board Prime Video Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ With Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts standout Danielle Pinnock has landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane from Prime Video.

Details as to the plot of the film, currently filming in Los Angeles as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, remain under wraps. But Reginald Hudlin is directing from a script by Kelly Younger, which the scribe based on his own childhood holiday experiences. Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede and Chris Redd will also star, as previously announced.

Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing for Eddie Murphy Productions, along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment. The first film to go into production under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios, Candy Cane Lane will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Pinnock is best known for starring alongside Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar and more in the hit CBS sitcom Ghosts, one of broadcast TV’s top-rated comedies, which just yesterday was renewed for a third season. In the show from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, based on the same-name 2019 BBC One series, the actress plays Alberta, a Prohibition-era lounge singer turned ghost who is trapped in a modern-day country estate recently inherited by two unexpecting new tenants. She earned a Hollywood Critics Association Award nom for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the show earlier this year.

Pinnock has also been seen on such series as Young Sheldon (CBS), A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), Get Shorty (Epix), Scandal (ABC) and This Is Us (NBC), along with a wide assortment in the animated arena. She teamed with Punam Patel to create an adult animated project titled Unmentionables, which is in development with Anthony Hemingway and Taraji P. Henson, and is also developing a pilot of her viral sketch series, Hastag Booked, co-created with LaNisa Renee Frederick (A Black Lady Sketch Show).

Pinnock is represented by CAA, Aligned Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.