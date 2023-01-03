You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Candiace Dillard Bassett On ‘RHOP’ Future: “I’m Here Until I’m Not Or Until They Fire Me”

Candiace Dillard Bassett, star of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'
Paul Gilmore/Bravo

Candiace Dillard Bassett is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac having joined the Bravo reality series during Season 3. With Season 7 currently airing, viewers have seen Dillard Bassett getting tested by her costars and the songstress reveals if she has a future on the show.

“I’m here until I’m not or until they fire me,” she told Page Six. “Whichever comes first.”

Dillard Bassett says she still thinks being on RHOP is “still worth it” and has “fun” at times as she still likes “a few of [her] castmates on most days.”

The talk about whether to continue on the show is something that Dillard Bassett says she has pondered on in the past saying, “This is a conversation that we have a lot in my house. So when I came on to this platform, my goal was to use this platform to get to where I am. It’s working … For as long as I am having fun on Housewives — which very much was tested in Season 7 — I will be here.”

Dillard Bassett added that she’s thankful for “the supporters that [she has] amassed on this platform” and loves her fan base adding, “I am eternally grateful to Bravo for the support they have given me. They do not have to feature my music. They do not have to feature everything that I’m doing, and they are incredibly supportive of me.”

The reality TV star has been forced to face allegations from her costars regarding her husband Chris accusing him of being flirtatious with them.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights on Bravo.

