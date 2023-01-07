TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

All good (and lesser) shows must come to an end, and here is Deadline’s photo gallery of TV series that have been canceled in 2023. Click on the image above to view the pics.

Spanning broadcast, cable and streaming, the list also includes some programs that were canceled in 2022 but have wrapped or are ending their runs this year. Those include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and and Stranger Things — unless the latter’s two-part final season ends up bleeding into 2024. And if so, this gallery also will have any shows whose cancellation is announced this year but aren’t ending until after the last calendar page turns on 2023.

Last year ended with a thud as HBO Max canceled a slew of series amid a review of its slate, and the current year began with series removals from streaming services becoming more widespread.

Deadline’s gallery of 2022 cancellations included 160 series spanning comedy, drama, reality, competition, talk and other genres. We’ll update this list whenever a series gets that last bit of bad news, so check back often.

Meanwhile, cue the test pattern for the series that have faded to black.