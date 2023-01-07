Cage the Elephant Singer Matt Shultz Makes Bail In New York City On Gun Charges

Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant singer Matt Shultz has posted $10,000 bail and awaits a February hearing in New York City on charges he illegally had two guns in his possession.

Shultz was arrested Thursday night at a Lower Manhattan hotel with two loaded firearms. Police were called when someone saw him take a gun from his pocket. The 39-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after cops found the guns in his room at the Bowery Hotel. Prosecutors said they also confiscated 11 Polaroid photos of the guns including some that depicted “a hand holding, pointing of the firearm.”

Additionally, six handwritten notes were found, “one of which states in substance: ‘I will protect myself if I am attacked,’” according to prosecutors.

Cage the Elephant is known for the 2015 album Tell Me I’m Pretty. The group won Best Rock Album at the Grammys in 2020 and 2017, and Best Alternative Music Album in 2015.

Shultz’s attorney said in court the guns were purchased legally and registered, but not in New York.

The singer is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.