Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group To Launch ‘Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams’

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is set to launch another court series — Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams. The daily one-hour strip will bow fall 2023 and will be available to broadcast on television stations, as well as global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms.

A lawyer, author and television host, Williams is a former guest host on ABC’s The View and a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News. Williams is currently host of her own series on Allen Media Group’s The Grio Television Network – the daily one-hour news program The Grio with Eboni K. Williams. Williams also starred on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

As an attorney, Williams provided legal counsel in family law and civil litigation, and was also a public defender. She also worked in private practice. Williams authored the best-selling book Pretty Powerful, as well as a new book titled Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America.

At 39, Williams will be the youngest judge on any syndicated court show in the fall 2023 season.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and Judge Lauren Lake.”

“There is no one in this industry I trust and revere more than Byron Allen, and I am elated that Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams is coming to television this fall,” said Williams. “Byron’s nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series.”

The initial Allen Media Group court series, America’s Court with Judge Ross, premiered in fall 2010. Other court series that are currently in production for Allen Media are Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen, The Verdict With Judge Hatchett, and We The People With Judge Lauren Lake. All are carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

In addition to broadcast syndication, all Allen Media Group court series can be found on the Allen Media Group television network JusticeCentral.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu, among others.

