West End Hit ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ Sets Spring Broadway Premiere

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-nominated comedy from the creators of the Tony-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, will make its Broadway premiere this spring.

Beginning previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 17, Peter Pan Goes Wrong opens April 19 for a limited engagement.

Co-written by company members of the UK comedy and stage troupe Mischief, Peter Pan Goes Wrong debuted at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013, and, following a 2014 UK tour, transferred to the West End’s Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015. The popular show then returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season. The play was also adapted into a one-hour BBC One television special broadcast on December 31, 2016.

The Broadway cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong will include Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. Adam Meggido will direct, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, co-composed by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Catherine Schreiber. The show is presented in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Co-written by Mischief company members (and performers) Lewis, Sayer and Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is described by the production as “a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?”

The comedy made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada.

Mischief’s The Play That Goes Wrong opened on Broadway in March 2017 at the Lyceum Theatre and ran longer than any other play that debuted in the 2017/2018 season. After 737 performances the production moved to Off Broadway’s New World Stages where it continues to play. A successful North American tour was also produced.