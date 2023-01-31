‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Tops Broadway Box Office; ‘The Piano Lesson’ Closes On High Note

The long-running The Phantom of the Opera was once again Broadway’s highest grossing show last week, taking in a mighty $2,483,532 for the week ending Jan. 29, outpacing runners-up Funny Girl ($1,872,862) and Hamilton ($1,871,921) by a noticeable margin.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical at the Majestic has experienced a remarkable resurgence in interest (and box office) since announcing a closing date last year (the final performance, after a 35-year run, is April 16). Earlier this month, Phantom reported its 20 millionth audience member since opening in 1988.

Overall, the 23 Broadway shows on the boards last week held steady with the previous week, grossing $25,705,039, with attendance of 206,578 at about 94% of capacity. The average ticket price for all the shows was $124.43, reflecting the discount pricing of some shows during the annual NYC Broadway Week promotion (which continues through Feb. 12).

Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, ‘ The Piano Lesson Julieta Cervantes

In its final week of performances, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, directed by Latanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, filled a strong 99.8% of seats at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, grossing $1,259,306 for a fine farewell – the top grossing non-musical production of the week.

Piano Lesson producer Brian Moreland told Deadline, “We are extremely humbled by the outstanding success of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson as we closed out the run by being the highest grossing play on Broadway for our final week. The gross is a clear reflection of Mr. Wilson’s power and legacy, combined with LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s vision for a new version of The Piano Lesson that will live on for a new generation. The number is proof that Broadway has space for great artists to stand on a stage, speak truths and share history, and have the general public listen. It has been the greatest honor of my life thus far to produce both Mr. Wilson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s Broadway debut as a director.”

Other productions grossing at least $1 million were & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Six, The Lion King and Wicked. Most productions played to at least 90% of capacity, with Some Like It Hot bringing up the rear at 77%.

The sole previewing show, Pictures From Home starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker, sold about 97% of its seats at Studio 54, grossing $457,276 for the week. Opening night is February 9.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,088,419,044, with total attendance of 8,378,601 at about 87% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.