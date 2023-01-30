‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Exits Netflix Series Ahead Of Season 3

Daphne Basset will join her husband off-screen as Phoebe Dynevor exits Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton ahead of Season 3. Sources tell Deadline she has completed her contractual obligations.

Dynevor revealed she would not appear in the new season in an interview at the Sundance Film Festival with Screenrant saying she could pop up in a future season. The Duchess of Hastings appeared minimally in 5 episodes of Season 2. Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, exited the series after Season 1.

Season 3 of Bridgerton will find Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dynevor is currently promoting her role in the erotic thriller feature Fair Play, who alongside Alden Ehrenreich, stars as a young couple whose relationship starts to unravel following an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund firm. The film will premiere via Netflix at a future date.