Bravo Drops ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer & Teases Feud Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard That Led To Fallout

Bravo dropped the trailer for Summer House Season 7 and the heat is on as Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship is tested. The reality series returns on Monday, February 13 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

Also back for the new season of Summer House are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke. Joining the veterans are new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. In the trailer, former full-time cast member Andrea Denver makes an appearance as well. Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who is dating DeSorbo also drops by, while Winter House Kory Keefer also pays a visit.

Cooke is turning 40 during the new season of the show and starts questioning if he can support a family. He will also find himself at odds with Radke, who is not only his long-time friend but one of his business partners.

Batula is now happily married and is thinking of starting a family but due to recent health issues, she finds herself questioning if it’s even a possibility.

Radke and Hubbard are now living together and the former has plans on popping the big question. Hubbard seems to stress out over her friends questioning the pace of her relationship.

Olivera and Hubbard clash over the latter’s relationship and things seemingly don’t end well between them. During BravoCon in October 2022, the two were still not in the friendliest of places.

DeSorbo and Conover are in a happy relationship but the Southern Charm star seemingly wants to spend more time with her. The influencer lives in New York and doesn’t seem to make the move down south.

Allen is becoming an entrepreneur and pursuing a cookie business full-time.

A New Jersey native, Samantha Feher always dreamed of making New York City her personal playground. She’s a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto. Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?

After growing up in a strict Honduran-Uruguayan household in Florida, Chris Leoni left the Marines and his traditional lifestyle to follow his passions of photography and filmmaking in New York. Navigating the house full of big personalities as one of the only single men, Chris wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams?

Gabby Prescod is an outgoing fashion consultant, looking to meet new, like-minded friends this summer. She’s very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back. Now, Gabby is single and ready to mingle. Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?