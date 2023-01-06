‘M3GAN’ Makes $2.75M In Thursday Previews

The Blumhouse-Universal PG-13 genre title is off to a great start with $2.75M after 5PM showtimes. Universal is betting $17M heading into the weekend on M3GAN while tracking was seeing well north of $20M. Horror fans come out on Thursday night so hopefully this great momentum keeps up.

A Blumhouse movie with great reviews aimed at the under 25 demo is always a good sign for box office prospects: Critics gave M3GAN 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic is booked at 3,509 theaters and is expected to take the No. 2 slot behind Avatar: The Way of Water which is eyeing between $25M-$30M in weekend 4. Currently the James Cameron-directed sequel has under $472M going into the weekend — it has a shot at hitting the half billion mark stateside.

When reviews are good the rotten tomatoes score is VERY IMPORTANT. When reviews are bad critics don’t matter. :) — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 4, 2023

In regards to comps, the Thursday previews for M3GAN are just under that of Scream‘s a year ago which did $3.5M before a $30M opening weekend, but that was over an MLK holiday weekend. It’s also above Sony’s The Escape Room which kicked off New Year 2019 with $2.3M in previews before notching an $18.2M opening. That pic was 50% with critics on RT with a 52% audience score.

MORE…