Berlin Lineup Revealed Live: Sean Penn, Christian Petzold In Competition
Boffola Pictures Names Comedy Head; ‘Sex Education’, ‘House Of The Dragon’ Casting Noms; Newen Holds Metaverse Pitch — Global Briefs

Daisy May Cooper
Daisy May Cooper in 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' BBC Studios

Shane Allen’s Boffola Pictures Names Comedy Head

Shane Allen’s Boffola Pictures has hired Ladhood producer Joe Nunnery as its Head of Comedy. Established by former Channel 4 and BBC Comedy boss Allen and Kate Daughton in 2021, the indie is behind Daisy May Cooper BBC comedy thriller series Am I Being Unreasonable? and is shooting Undoing Martin Parker for BBC One. It is written by Sian Gibson and Paul Coleman, and stars Conleth Hill, Gibson and Rosie Cavaliero. Allen said Nunnery, known for developing BBC Three comedy Ladhood into a TV series after its radio run and Alexi Sayle’s Imaginary Sandwich Bar, was “a class act; beloved by talent, agents and broadcasters alike.”

'Living' Star Aimee Lou Wood Gives First Interview After 'Cabaret' Casting: "Playing Sally Bowles Is A Dream Part"

Sex Education’, ‘House of the Dragon’ Among Casting Awards Nominations

The UK and Ireland’s Casting Directors’ Guild has unveiled the nominees for the 2023 CDG Casting Awards. Sex EducationHouse of the DragonBad SistersBig BoysA Very British ScandalAnatomy of a Scandal and Slow Horses are among the big-name TV series to gets nods, while the casting execs behind Ali & AvaBoiling Point and Brian & Charles are also up for awards. The awards, held on Wednesday February 22 at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, celebrate the best casting in film, TV, theater and commercials. Nominations premiered between September 1 2021 and August 31 2022 and were selected by members of the CDG, who are now voting on the winners.

Newen Holds Metaverse Pitch Comp

France’s Newen Studios has launched the Meta Pitch Contest, a three-round Project battle held in the Newen Meta Sky metaverse. The pitch will begin on March 7 and the final held two weeks later (March 21) at Series Mania in Lille. Candidates can register from today until February 20 free of charge. The 20 selected will first present their projects to a jury of industry experts in the Newen Meta Sky and the winner will get development support from Newen Studios. Newen launched its metaverse during the Cannes Film Festival last year.

