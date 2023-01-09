Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Asks Elon Musk To Re-Verify His Twitter On 1-Year Death Anniversary

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her husband Bob Saget on his one-year death anniversary and asking Elon Musk to re-verify his account. As Rizzo paid tribute to the late Full House star, she noticed that Saget’s blue checkmark had disappeared and made a public plea to Musk.

“Hi @elonmusk -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s (@bobsaget) passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly. (friends, please help),” she tweeted.

In a second tweet, Rizzo said, “And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He’d say ‘hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'”

Over on Instagram, Rizzo paid tribute to the actor by sharing a Reel with photos and videos alongside Saget.

“One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides,” she posted. “I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life. But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST.”

Rizzo continued, “I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place. Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day.”

Rizzo noted that the song she used in the tribute video, “The Luckiest” by Ben Folds, “is one of Bob’s favorite songs.”