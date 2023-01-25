‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed For Season 5 At CBS

Bob ♥ Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS announced today that it has renewed the popular comedy for the 2023-24 broadcast season.

In its fourth season, Bob ♥ Abishola is averaging 5.99m viewers in its Monday 8:30 PM time period. With Live+35 day multiplatform viewing, the series increases to over 6.9 million viewers. It is TV’s No. 2 comedy among African American viewers.

Bob ♥ Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression-sock businessman (Billy Gardell) who falls for his cardiac nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Gina Yashere, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Shola Adewusi, Anthony Okungbowa and Bayo Akinfemi also star.

Bob ♥ Abishola is from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Bob ♥ Abishola is the fourth top CBS comedy to be renewed for next season, joining Young Sheldon, Ghosts and The Neighborhood.

The series airs Mondays at 8:30 PM on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.