‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr. attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.”

It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date.

Even though Jackson did not renew his exclusive deal with Starz in September, both remain committed to creating content that connects culturally like BMF and the Power Universe series.

A source at the Season 2 soiree shared with Deadline that the network is invested in Jackson who has a proven track record as a producer who resonates with audiences in a big way. Their collaborations continue to bring in solid viewership numbers, so Starz and Curtis’ G-Unit Film & TV will continue to look for ways to expand the storytelling.

Last month, Jackson and Starz announced the development of a new series titled Fightland set within the high-stakes, cash-rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Additionally, Deadline recently shared exclusively the development of the animated superhero series Trill League at BET+ from G-Unit Film & TV, 3 Arts, and Lionsgate Television. He has various other TV and film projects in production and development yet to be revealed in 2023.

Season 2 of BMF premieres on January 6.