‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health

EXCLUSIVE: BMF executive producer Heather Zuhlke will take over as interim showrunner of the drama series beginning with Season 3.

Randy Huggins attends STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere on September 23, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Series creator Randy Huggins will be taking a step back following an unexpected health complication. Production will continue to keep Randy engaged in all things BMF to ensure the show’s vision remains the same.

At last night’s Season 2 premiere, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson honored Huggins’ passionate contributions to the show and assuaged the crowd at the Chinese Theater that the series remains in capable hands. The series returns to Starz on January 6.

Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit

Huggins and his family shared personal videos at the celebration of his progress as well as a behind-the-scenes look at him during the filming of Season 2. A tribute video from the cast, crew, and executives followed who cheered for their leader who is deeply missed as he continues on his health journey.

Stepping in as interim showrunner on BMF is bittersweet for Zuhlke, who remembers working so closely with Huggins on the series with Deadline. She tenderly recalled how he always called her “his right hand” when they collaborated on the first two seasons of Black Mafia Family and how much fun they had together. She said she looks forward to working with him again when he’s ready, words that were echoed by multiple sources at the soiree.

Based on a true story, BMF chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” (Da’Vinchi) who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture.

The series also stars Russell Hornsby, La La Vasquez, Michole Briana White, Michole Briana White, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa, among others. Season 2 will welcome Kelly Hu, Mo’Nique, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, and Mike Merrill.

Prior to BMF, Zuhlke was under a two-year deal at Starz, where she was the showrunner of Intercepted, a gritty behind-the-scenes look at the NFL told from the wives’ point of view. Under her deal, she was also a co-executive producer on the John Wick spin-off, The Continental.

Previously, Zuhlke was co-executive producer on Kevin Williamson’s Tell Me a Story and co-executive producer for three seasons of Starz’s hit crime drama Power. Additionally, she wrote on Kevin Williamson’s Stalker and all five seasons of John Wells’ critically acclaimed Southland, sharing in the cop drama’s 2012 Peabody Award.

She is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.