‘Black Adam’ Ad Agency Buddha Jones Signs Trailer Park’s Matt Brubaker & Promotes Bill Neil To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Marketing veteran Matt Brubaker has exited Trailer Park after two decades to join Black Adam and Nope ad agency Buddha Jones, which has upped Bill Neil to Partner.

Brubaker joins the outfit as Head of Theatrical/Streaming following a lengthy Trailer Park stint during which he was creative director on campaigns for the likes of The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Tenet, Elvis and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

He will work alongside Head of TV/Streaming Joshua Rogers, Head of Games Scott Carson and Head of Social and Strategy Julie Bloomfield to oversee the company’s creative leadership.

Meanwhile, Neil becomes Partner following a 15-year Buddha Jones stint creating trailers for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nope and The Wolf of Wall Street, amongst others. He broke through in 2003 helming the seminal Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer.

Buddha Jones Co-owner Pharida Long said: “[Bill and Matt’s] experience in the industry is unmatched and we can’t wait to see what happens when we blend the Buddha Jones culture with Matt’s unparalleled creative expertise.”

Earlier this month, Trailer Park upped Co-Presidents Kelly Adelman and Jen Kline to oversee its AV division across Europe and South America, along with the U.S.