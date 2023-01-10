‘Billy The Kid’ Renewed For Season 2 At MGM+

Billy the Kid will square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring after MGM+ renewed the drama series for a second season.

The network, formerly known as Epix, is returning to the Wild West for a sophomore run of the series, which stars Tom Blyth as the eponymous character.

Inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw, the show launched in April 2022.

It stars Daniel Webber as Evans as well as Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, Dakota Daulby, Ryan Kennedy and Ian Tracey among its ensemble cast.

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios, formerly known as Epix Studios, and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, the rebranded division run by Rola Bauer, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures.

It comes from creator and writer Michael Hirst, who exec produces alongside Donald De Line, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.