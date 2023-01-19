Screen Media Takes North America On Crime Thriller ‘Devil’s Peak’ Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright, Hopper Penn & Jackie Earle Haley 

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the crime thriller Devil’s Peak, starring Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (The Gray Man), Golden Globe winner Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984), Hopper Penn (War Machine) and Academy Award nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen).

The film picked up by the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company will be released exclusively in theaters on February 17, with a digital release to follow on February 24.

The film directed by Ben Young (Hounds of Love) is based on the novel Where All Light Tends to Go by David Joy. Set in the Appalachian Mountains, it watches as a family is dominated by a crime lord (Thornton) who uses his fists to control both them and his business. When his son (Penn) meets the girl of his dreams (Katelyn Nacon), desperately wanting to escape the life he is expected to lead and free himself from the clutches of his father, he is forced to go head-to-head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him.

Robert Knott (Appaloosa) adapted the screenplay and produced alongside Wright, Griff Furst, Josh Kesselman, and Jamie Hilton. Exec producers include Ford Corbett, Seth Needle, Conor McAdam, Maurice Fadida, Angela Meredith Furst, Landon Gorman, Amanda Morrison, Brandon Powers, Anthony Standberry and David Nagelberg.

Young told Deadline that “working with a cast of this stature had always been a dream of mine. I wanted to get back to my roots and make a movie on location that would live or die by its performances. [Devil’s Peak is] movie-making in its purest form, driven by love and passion for the medium by all involved.”

“We’ve been big fans of the story since we first read it,” added Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Chief Acquisitions and Distribution Officer, David Fannon. “Devil’s Peak is the kind of original storytelling that Screen Media can’t wait to bring it to audiences worldwide.”

Other recent acquisitions from Screen Media include Tom DeLonge’s directorial debut Monsters of California, Renny Harlin’s actioner The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev from Millennium Films, The Locksmith starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames, as well as the Bella Thorne-led thriller Saint Clare with Phillippe and Rebecca DeMornay.

The deal for Devil’s Peak was negotiated by Seth Needle, executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media, with Griff Furst on behalf of the filmmakers.