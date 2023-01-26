Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth Is Leaving After Banijay Takeover

Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth is leaving the UK-based distributor following its parent’s sale to Banijay.

Industry veteran Smyth joined Beyond International’s sales arm in December 2021, selling shows such as Mythbusters around the world.

Banijay swooped to buy Beyond International in October last year and completed the circa-$30M deal early this month. Banijay has its own sales arm, Banijay Rights.

A Banijay Rights spokesman confirmed his exit. “David Smyth, CEO, Beyond Rights, will be leaving the business, with his last day being January 31,” he said.

“He joined Beyond Rights in December 2021 and made a significant contribution to the company through his strong and effective leadership. We’d like to thank him for his hard work and commitment to the business and wish him all the best with his future endeavours.

“The move comes as Banijay embarks on integrating Beyond International Limited into its existing group.”

Upon taking full control of Beyond, Banijay revealed it would and rebrand the Australian outfit as an “necessary integration process” kicked off. The deal gave the acquisitive French powerhouse control of an 8,000-hour catalog including factual hits such as Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution and Deadly Women and contributed to give Banijay Rights a 160,000-hour content library.

Earlier this month, a Banijay spokeswoman said the intention is that Beyond’s “distribution activities will fall under Banijay Rights’ name.”

Cathy Payne runs Banijay Rights as CEO.

Smyth replaced Kate Llewelyn-Jones as Beyond Rights CEO in December 2021, a move the followed Beyond acquiring the program assets of TCB Media Rights over the summer.

He was the founder and CEO of AVOD service YouLook.tv and worked for Twentieth Century Fox’s international sales operation, where the rose to Managing Director, and satellite network Sky One as Head of Acquisitions. He has also had spells at ITV and the BBC.