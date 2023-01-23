Skip to main content
Berlin Lineup Revealed Live: Sean Penn, Christian Petzold In Competition
Berlin Film Festival: Sean Penn, Philippe Garrel, Margarethe Von Trotta & Christian Petzold In Competition — Full List 

Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky in Superpower © 2022. THE PEOPLE’S SERVANT, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The Berlin Film Festival unveiled the titles selected for its official competition as well as its sidebar Encounters competitive section this morning. Scroll down for the full lineup.

18 films have been selected for the international competition with highlights including Christian Petzold latest film Roter Himmel (Afire), Margarethe von Trotta directs Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps in Ingeborg Bachmann — Journey into the Desert, and Philippe Garrel returns with a new feature titled The Plough.

Today the festival also revealed an extra special screening. Actor and filmmaker Sean Penn will debut a documentary titled Superpower. The film was shot in Ukraine last year at the outbreak of Russia’s invasion and follows president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The festival takes place February 16 to 26.

Organizers have already announced more than 100 titles across sidebars spanning Panorama, Forum, Berlinale Special, Berlinale Series, and the youth-focused Generation.

As previously announced, Kristen Stewart will lead this year’s International Jury, and Rebecca Miller’s latest film She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway, will open the festival. The film will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

Other headline Berlin premieres include Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv’s latest pic Golda, starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. The film follows the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, former Israeli prime minister, faced during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Mirren stars as Meir. Jane Hooks and Michael Kuhn are producers on the pic. Embankment is handling sales.

Steven Spielberg will be this year’s headline guest as he heads to Berlin to be feted with the festival’s Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.

Check out the full lineup below:

Special Screening

Superpower, Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufmann

International Competition

20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees)
by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren | with Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain, Itziar Lazkano, Sara Cózar
Spain 2023
Competition | World premiere

Bai Ta Zhi Guang (The Shadowless Tower / Der schattenlose Turm)
by Zhang Lu | with Xin Baiqing, Huang Yao, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Nan Ji, Wang Hongwei
People’s Republic of China 2022
Competition | World premiere

Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Till the End of the Night)
by Christoph Hochhäusler | with Timocin Ziegler, Thea Ehre, Michael Sideris
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere

BlackBerry
by Matt Johnson | with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek
Canada 2023
Competition | World premiere

Disco Boy
by Giacomo Abbruzzese | with Franz Rogowski, Morr Ndiaye, Laëtitia Ky, Leon Lučev
France / Italy / Poland / Belgium 2023
Competition | World premiere | Debut film

Le grand chariot (The Plough)
by Philippe Garrel | with Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel, Francine Bergé
France / Switzerland 2022
Competition | World premiere

Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wüste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert)
by Margarethe von Trotta | with Vicky Krieps, Ronald Zehrfeld, Tobias Resch, Basil Eidenbenz, Luna Wedler
Germany / Switzerland / Austria / Luxembourg 2023
Competition | World premiere

Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzählen (Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything)
by Emily Atef | with Marlene Burow, Felix Kramer, Cedric Eich
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere

Limbo
by Ivan Sen | with Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope, Mark Coe
Australia 2023
Competition | World premiere

Mal Viver (Bad Living)
by João Canijo | with Anabela Moreira, Rita Blanco, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto
Portugal / France 2023
Competition | World premiere

Manodrome
by John Trengove | with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Phil Ettinger
United Kingdom / USA 2022
Competition | World premiere

Music
by Angela Schanelec | with Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Agyris Xafis
Germany / France / Serbia 2023
Competition | World premiere

Past Lives
by Celine Song | with Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
USA 2022
Competition | International premiere | Debut film

Roter Himmel (Afire)
by Christian Petzold | with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs, Matthias Brandt
Germany 2023
Competition | World premiere

Sur l’Adamant (On the Adamant)
by Nicolas Philibert
France / Japan 2022
Competition | World premiere | Documentary Form

The Survival of Kindness (Das Überleben der Freundlichkeit)
by Rolf de Heer | with Mwajemi Hussein, Deepthi Sharma, Darsan Sharma
Australia 2022
Competition | International premiere

Suzume
by Makoto Shinkai
Japan 2022
Competition | International premiere | Animation

Tótem
by Lila Avilés | with Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez
Mexico / Denmark / France 2023
Competition | World premiere

Encounters

The Klezmer Project, Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann

The Adults, Dustin Guy Defa

The Echo, Tatiana Huezo

Here, Bas Devos

In The Blind Spot, Ayse Polat

The Cage is Looking for a Bird, Malika Musaeva

My Worst Enemy, Mehran Tamadon

White Plastic Sky, Tibor Banoczki and Sarolta Szabo

In Water, Hong Sangsoo

Family Time, Tia Kouvo

The Walls of Bergamo, Stefano Savona

Orlando, My Political Biography, Paul B. Preciado

Samsara, Lois Patino

Eastern Front, Vitaly Manisky, Yevhen Titarenko

Living Bad, Joao Canijo

Absence, Wu Lang

