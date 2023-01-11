‘Beat Shazam’ Producer Apploff Entertainment Promotes Danielle Peress 

EXCLUSIVE: Apploff Entertainment, the unscripted production company behind series such as Fox’s Beat Shazam and NBC’s The Wheel, is promoting from within.

The company has upped Danielle Peress to VP, Current and Development. She was previously Director of Development.

Peress started as Jeff Apploff’s executive assistant before becoming responsible for creating, packaging, marketing and selling a number of series. She has worked on Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics reboot, hosted by Niecy Nash, and was a supervising producer on NBC’s The Wheel, an adaptation of the BBC gameshow.

She will report to Apploff and will now manage Zach Gelfand, who began as an intern before becoming Apploff’s executive assistant, who has been promoted to Development Coordinator.

“Both Danielle and Zach are invaluable to the company’s continued growth and success. Their phenomenal skills and creative ideas, coupled with a shared passion for the work we do here, are the traits that have propelled them forward and earned them their promotions,” said Jeff Apploff, President and CEO of Apploff Entertainment. “I’ve worked hand in hand with Danielle for a decade and have witnessed her unyielding energy and monumental achievements, so I’m thrilled for her to step into her expanded role and build upon her robust relationships with our partners while fostering Zach’s organic talent.”