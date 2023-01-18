BBC Names Storyville Boss

BBC Storyville has appointed Emma Hindley as its Lead Commissioning Editor.

The world-renowned doc strand has been looked after temporarily by Hindley since September, when previous incumbent Philippa Kowarsky departed. Hindley will report to BBC Unscripted Director Kate Phillips.

Storyville, which has recently aired docs including One Day in Ukraine, Afghan film And Still I Sing and A Bunch of Amateurs, works with filmmakers around the world and co-produces many of its offerings with other public broadcasters.

Hindley is a former Brook Lapping Creative Director who has been nominated for a clutch of awards and worked on the likes of Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, Tom Daley: Illegal to be Me and David Harewood: Psychosis and Me, all for the BBC.

“Emma has a proven track record of delivering award-winning, high impact films both domestically and internationally and I’m delighted that she has accepted this role,” said Phillips. “She is highly regarded in the industry as a champion of diversity and as an experienced and valued mentor who brings a combination of craft, humanity, quality and expertise to everything she does.”

Hindley said the last four months have made her “even more excited and passionate” about Storyville’s importance and potential.