BBC Live Football Match Interrupted By Apparent Porn Prank: “I Don’t Know Who’s Making That Noise”

The BBC’s live coverage of an FA Cup tie between Wolves and Liverpool was plagued by an apparent pornography prank on Tuesday evening in the UK.

In a bizarre incident, Gary Lineker was anchoring live build-up to the replay match at the Molineux Stadium when he was interrupted by what sounded like sex noises coming from the studio.

The former England player looked perplexed by the noise in the studio, joking to fellow presenter Alan Shearer: “I don’t know who’s making that noise … It’s toasty in this studio, it’s a bit noisy as well. I don’t know if somebody is sending something on someone’s phone, if it’s a joke. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

Surely no-one’s that excited about an FA Cup Third Round Replay? 👀



Sound on (but careful if you’re in polite company) 🔊 pic.twitter.com/B3WtpgDWoF — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) January 17, 2023

After repeated interruptions, he turned to pundit Danny Murphy and smirked: “Will you stop making those noises, Danny.” Murphy replied: “It’s not me.”

Lineker later tweeted a picture of a phone, which he said had been taped to the back of the set in an apparent act of sabotage.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

“Nothing to moan about, I guess,” he added in another tweet with a screenshot of the BBC’s coverage trending on Twitter.

Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube comedian, later claimed that he was behind the prank.