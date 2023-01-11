‘Barry’: Henry Winkler Says Season 4 Has Finished Shooting But Is Scared To Say Whether Show Is Ending

Henry Winkler plays father figure Gene Cousineau in the HBO comedy drama Barry.

Speaking Tuesday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where he’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, he revealed that the fourth season has finished shooting and is currently in editing.

This comes after HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season earlier this year.

However, Winkler refused to be drawn on whether Season 4 would be Barry’s last.

Speaking to Laverne Cox, he said, “I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren. They are so strict, I cannot say a word other than it’s on HBO and it’s called Barry.”

Barry comes from co-creators Bill Hader, who stars as the eponymous character, and Alec Berg. It follows the misadventures of the titular character, a hired assassin who dreams of becoming an actor. The more he tries to move away from L.A.’s seedy underbelly the deeper it consumes him — and affects everyone around him.

In Season 3, Barry is fully committed to untangling himself from the murder business to follow his passion to act full time. But that proves to be a job in and of itself because he knows too much.

Hader and Winkler star alongside Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Goldberg.

The series is exec produced by Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; and produced by Julie Camino.