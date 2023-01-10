‘Bannerman’ Spy Books In Works For Television At AMC Networks From Shane Black, Greg Nicotero & Brian Witten

AMC Networks has acquired the rights to John Maxim’s popular Bannerman spy book series for development as a potential television series. The project hails from Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Ironman), Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) via his overall deal with AMC Networks, and Brian Witten (Creepshow, Friday the 13th). Jeffrey Maxim is also attached as a consulting producer. It was announced today during AMC Networks’ TCA presentation in Pasadena, CA.

The book series consists of five titles: The Bannerman Solution, The Bannerman Effect, Bannerman’s Law, Bannerman’s Promise and Bannerman’s Ghosts.

The Bannerman Solution synopsis: “Paul Bannerman was once his nation’s deadliest weapon – a top covert operative heading up the most lethal group of contract agents and network specialists in all of Europe. Now Bannerman is a liability – an unpredictable loose cannon that could irreparably damage America’s shaky intelligence structure, if he chose to. So the decision has come down from the top: Bannerman and his people must be eliminated. Suddenly death is running in Westport, Connecticut – one in a nationwide network of secret “halfway towns” where the country’s most dangerous former agents have been “retired.” At war with powerful elements within his own government – a war not of his making – Bannerman has been lured here to this place of yard sales, mini-vans, commuter trains, and murder. The plan is for Bannerman and those he ran to die here, quietly. But Bannerman has other plans.”

“Maxim is an untapped national treasure, and AMC provides a proper fit. It’s time,” said Black.

“I read this entire series years ago and found the contrasting worlds of these dark and tortured souls desperate to live normal lives quite compelling,” added Nicotero. “To partner with Shane on this, who shares the same passion that I do for the books, takes this project to a whole other level.”

The Maxims are represented by attorney Robert Benun of BenunLaw.