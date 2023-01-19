BAFTA Noms Snubs & Surprises: ‘All Quiet’ Blazes A Trail While ‘The Fabelmans’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sink In Major Categories

Six months ago you would have got sky-high odds on the BAFTA nominations being dominated by a German-language film and movies by heavyweights Spielberg, James Cameron and Iñárritu only garnering a handful of nominations between them.

That was what came to pass this morning with Netflix’s war film All Quiet On The Western Front pitching a whopping 14 nominations, a record-equalling number for a foreign-language movie (with 2001’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon) and only two off the all-time record for a single film (Gandhi scored 16). The mega haul, including nods for Best Film and Director, is the most a film has garnered since The King’s Speech also got 14 back in 2011.

It’s a special achievement and a sign of the growing influence and permeability of foreign-language films at awards ceremonies but also with the general public, partly thanks for the streaming revolution.

Another movie that has exceeded all expectations is Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24’s kooky genre mind-bender has blazed a commercial, critical and awards trail on both sides of the Atlantic, and this after UK buyers shied away from the film, meaning A24 had to release it themselves.

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film has managed an impressive 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director.

On the flip side, The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick teams may be among those feeling somewhat blue today.

Spielberg’s autobiographical feature recently won Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director — Motion Picture at the Golden Globes, and appeared in five BAFTA longlist categories, but today was only nominated in best original screenplay. That’s a pretty remarkable transatlantic demotion. Actress Michelle Williams and director Spielberg have been widely feted in the U.S. Perhaps the film’s late January UK release date didn’t help.

On release, there was some hype about Top Gun: Maverick‘s credentials in the major awards categories, and it scored top noms at the PGAs and Globes, but among BAFTA voters the film was shut out of Best Film, Director, Actor, and Screenplay, garnering four technical nods, including Cinematography, for which it must have a great chance at a bullseye.

The BAFTAs largely spread the love around today, but the longlists had already pointed to a disappointing showing for James Cameron’s Avatar sequel. The film didn’t make either the Best Film or Director longlist. This morning it was also bumped out of the production design category, one of its three longlist noms in craft and technical categories. The 2009 original had picked up eight BAFTA nominations including Best Film and Director.

There was much anticipation last year for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s big-budget Netflix film Bardo, but the movie didn’t score a single nomination, neither did Telugu blockbuster RRR (both were on the longlist for best foreign language film). Netflix movies Glass Onion and White Noise also fell flat with voters.

Actors who got noms today but didn’t receive noms at the SAG or Globes include Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Micheal Ward for Empire Of Light, and Albrecht Schuch for All Quiet on the Western Front.

Austrian drama Corsage came through unscathed but voting will have closed before the troubling news emerged about one its male supporting actors. Another buzzed about Cannes drama, Holy Spider, didn’t make the cut.

Another surprise this year was the quiet performance of Apple and Amazon, which only managed a handful of nominations between them.