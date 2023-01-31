‘Bad Boys 4’ In Pre-Production, Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Celebrate On Social Media

Today on social media, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that they’re definitely reteaming for a fourth Bad Boys movie which is in early pre-production at the studio with Bad Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner.

Before Covid shut everything down in March 2020, the third movie, Bad Boys for Life, made over $426M WW. With a domestic 4-day opening of $73M, Bad Boys for Life notched the second best MLK weekend ever. Altogether, the Bad Boys franchise counts $840.7M at the global box office.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman are back producing; with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah most recently directed and co-wrote the feature film Rebel, which portrays a family torn apart over a little Muslim boy’s future, which had its world premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. In television, the duo served as executive producers and directors for the pilot and finale of the critically acclaimed Marvel series Ms. Marvel, which remains the highest rated Marvel project (for both films and series) on Rotten Tomatoes thus far.

Check out Smith and Lawrence’s announcements below: