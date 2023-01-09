‘Avatar’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Black Panther’ Sequels Among Honorees For American Cinematheque’s 2nd Tribute To The Crafts

With so much emphasis on Best Picture and acting races this Oscar season, get ready for some special attention to the crafts and artisans who made these movies possible.

American Cinematheque announced Monday its honorees for its second edition of Tribute to the Crafts, taking place on Thursday, February 9 at the Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Among the achievements being celebrated are such blockbuster films Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in addition to indie sensations like Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR.

After a successful inaugural ceremony last year, once again it is the key goal of Tribute to the Crafts to honor those at the heart of filmmaking, and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera over the past year, according to the Cinematheque. The evening will celebrate individuals in 15 categories covering all aspects of filmmaking and will showcase clips from each of their respective films.

The honorees were selected by a prestigious jury of cinephiles, film historians and journalists from the most respected outlets across the country (full disclosure: I was a member of the jury).

The event will be co-hosted by producers/American Cinematheque board members Stephanie Allain (Hustle & Flow, Dear White People, Boyz N the Hood) and Paula Wagner (Marshall, Mission: Impossible 1,2,3, The Last Samurai, Vanilla Sky).

“Honoring the wide array of talent from these extraordinary films is exactly in line with the AC’s mission – this event showcases the achievements of those behind the camera who bring these incredible films to life” said Grant Moninger, American Cinematheque’s Director of Film Programming & Creative.

This year’s Tribute to the Crafts honorees are:

FEATURE FILM

Casting: Women Talking (John Buchan and Jason Knight) – UAR

Choreography: RRR (Prem Rakshith) – Variance Films/ Sarigama Cinemas

Cinematography: NOPE (Hoyte van Hoytema) – Universal Pictures

Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter) – Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter) – Marvel Studios Editing: Everywhere Everything All At Once (Paul Rogers) – A24

Hair and Makeup: The Whale (Adrien Morot, Annemarie Bradley and Judy Chin) – A24

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Annemarie Bradley and Judy Chin) – A24 Production Design/Set Decoration: Babylon (Anthony Carlino and Florencia Martin) – Paramount Pictures

Score: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat) – Netflix

Song: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Tems – “Lift Me Up”) – Marvel Studios

Sound: Top Gun: Maverick (Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten) – Paramount Pictures

Stunts: The Woman King (Danny Hernandez) – TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One

The Woman King (Danny Hernandez) – TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One Visual & Special Effects: Avatar: The Way Of Water (Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon, Joe Letteri and Richard Baneham) – 20th Century Studios

DOCUMENTARY

Cinematography: Fire Of Love (Katia and Maurice Krafft) – National Geographic Documentary Films

Fire Of Love (Katia and Maurice Krafft) – National Geographic Documentary Films Editing: Good Night Oppy (Helen Kearns and Rejh Cabrera) – Amazon Studios

Good Night Oppy (Helen Kearns and Rejh Cabrera) – Amazon Studios Score: Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Terence Blanchard) – Apple Original Films

The event is being produced by Madelyn Hammond & Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates. Sponsorship is managed by Diane Salerno, Six Degrees Global. Event production will be handled by Gina Wade Creative.