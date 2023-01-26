Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Regal Parent Cineworld Has Reached Out To 30 Potential Buyers As It Pursues Sale; Initial Bids Due Next Month

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Sets First-Look Deal With Warner Bros After Biopic's Eight Oscar Nominations
Read the full story

‘Avatar 2’ Rises To No. 5 On All-Time Global Chart; Will It Overtake ‘Titanic’ Next? 

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

With Wednesday’s worldwide box office grosses included, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $2.054B globally, and jumped up a notch on the all-time worldwide chart. 

Globally through yesterday, the epic sci-fi adventure passed Avengers: Infinity War ($2,052M) with $2,054.7M to become the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide.

As we wrote on Sunday, this advance was expected this week, while the next film in the sights for Avatar: The Way of Water to beat is Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That will happen across the coming days and give James Cameron three of the top four highest-grossing titles globally. 

Related Story

Saudi Freestyle Wrestling, Feelgood Hit 'Sattar' To Get U.K. Release As Front Row Strikes Deal With Odeon Cinemas

After that, can the filmmaker’s Way of Water beat his own Titanic? Through Wednesday, Way of Water is about $135M away, and is expected to pass the tragic story of Rose and Jack. However, there’s an asterisk here since Paramount is doing a Titanic global rerelease in time for Valentine’s Day — so, maybe it’s a jockeying as we saw not too long ago with Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar .

We’ll see how things shake out over the coming days, but there’s no denying that WoW (and its predecessors like Top Gun: Maverick and others) are giving everyone a reason to go back to the movies

At the international box office, Way of Water currently stands as the 4th highest-grossing release of all time with $1,451.3M.

On Wednesday, Way of Water added $7.8M overseas where its top markets are: China ( $232.8M), France ($132.2M), Germany ($118.5M), Korea ($100.7M), the UK ($82.8M), India ($58.2M), Australia ($56.4M), Mexico ($52M), Spain ($47.5M) and Italy ($45.6M).

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad