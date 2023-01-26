‘Avatar 2’ Rises To No. 5 On All-Time Global Chart; Will It Overtake ‘Titanic’ Next? 

With Wednesday’s worldwide box office grosses included, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $2.054B globally, and jumped up a notch on the all-time worldwide chart.

Globally through yesterday, the epic sci-fi adventure passed Avengers: Infinity War ($2,052M) with $2,054.7M to become the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide.

As we wrote on Sunday, this advance was expected this week, while the next film in the sights for Avatar: The Way of Water to beat is Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That will happen across the coming days and give James Cameron three of the top four highest-grossing titles globally.

After that, can the filmmaker’s Way of Water beat his own Titanic? Through Wednesday, Way of Water is about $135M away, and is expected to pass the tragic story of Rose and Jack. However, there’s an asterisk here since Paramount is doing a Titanic global rerelease in time for Valentine’s Day — so, maybe it’s a jockeying as we saw not too long ago with Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar .

We’ll see how things shake out over the coming days, but there’s no denying that WoW (and its predecessors like Top Gun: Maverick and others) are giving everyone a reason to go back to the movies

At the international box office, Way of Water currently stands as the 4th highest-grossing release of all time with $1,451.3M.

On Wednesday, Way of Water added $7.8M overseas where its top markets are: China ( $232.8M), France ($132.2M), Germany ($118.5M), Korea ($100.7M), the UK ($82.8M), India ($58.2M), Australia ($56.4M), Mexico ($52M), Spain ($47.5M) and Italy ($45.6M).