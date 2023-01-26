Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Adds Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More

Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents has just added Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen to the movie, which is shooting in Georgia.

The group joins King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who has the lead role. DuVernay is writing and directing, and producing alongside veteran collaborator Paul Garnes.

A bestseller and shortlisted for several awards, Wilkerson’s Caste examines racism in America through the prism of social, economic and cultural delineation and “pillars” of exclusion.

Nash-Betts, fresh off a Critics Choice Award win for her role in Netflix’s Dahmer, is reteaming with DuVernay after receiving an Emmy nomination for her turn in the Netflix limited series When They See Us. She is also the lead of ABC’s The Rookie: Feds. She is repped by WME and Artists First.

Bernthal reunites with Ellis after roles in Warner Bros’ King Richard last year. He was most recently seen in FX’s The Bear and Showtime’s American Gigolo. He is repped by CAA and Cognition Artists.

Farmiga also worked with DuVernay on When They See Us. She was most recently in Apple’s Five Days at Memorial, Disney’s Hawkeye and HBO’s The Many Saints of Newark. Her feature work includes Up in the Air, The Conjuring franchise and The Departed. She is repped by CAA and Authentic.

Offerman worked with DuVernay on Netflix’s Colin in Black and White. He recently starred in Peacock’s The Resort and HBO Max’s The Last of Us. He is repped by UTA.

Emmy winner Jones is known for her dual portrayal of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Tony-winning Broadway hit Hamilton. She produces and stars in Starz’s Blindspotting, reprising the role of Ashley Rose from the 2018 film. Jones is repped by CAA, ATA Management & Jackoway Austin Tyerman.

Nielsen portrayed Queen Hippolyta in Warner Bros/DC’s Wonder Woman franchise and Justice League: The Snyder Cut. She starred in Gladiator opposite Russell Crowe. She stars in the feature Ocean Deep, directed by Liza Bolton. She is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, The Artists Partnership and Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas.

Caste has been filming for several weeks in Savannah GA. The feature is financed by J4A with sales handled by CAA. The formerly Netflix-attached Caste will move on to shoot in Germany and India later this year.