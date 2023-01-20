Authentic Brands Hires WarnerMedia Vet Jessica Holscott As CFO

Authentic Brands Group has hired former WarnerMedia exec Jessica Holscott as Chief Financial Officer.

She succeeds Kevin Clarke, founding partner and longtime company leader, who is becoming the company’s Executive Vice Chairman.

Authentic has a portfolio of several dozen entertainment, media and lifestyle brands (among them Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali, plus apparel makers like Brooks Brothers and Reebok) generating $23 billion a year in retail sales in 150 countries.

At WarnerMedia, Holscott was EVP and CFO of Studios and Networks. She previously held exec roles at HBO and GE Capital.

As CFO of Authentic, Holscott will lead the company’s finance teams and work with founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter and the executive team to shape financial strategy and fiscal performance. She will be based in the company’s New York City headquarters and report directly to Salter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to Authentic,” Salter said. “Jessica has a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale with the industry’s most formidable companies. Her financial acumen, strategic mindset and operational experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow our portfolio and drive business around the world.”

“I am excited to join the Authentic team and enhance the company’s strategic expansion and growth plans,” said Holscott. “Authentic has a strong market position with significant global opportunities. I look forward to working with Jamie, the executive group and the Finance team in their collective efforts to execute market-specific initiatives and enhance value for all shareholders.