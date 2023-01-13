‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Pledges “Forever” Love To Lisa Marie Presley In Golden Globes Speech – Watch

Elvis star Austin Butler’s Golden Globes speech has taken on even greater emotional heft since yesterday’s passing of Lisa Marie Presley: At the end of his acceptance he singled out Lisa Marie and mother Priscilla, pledging his love.

Accepting the win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Butler, who played the title character in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, said, “The Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Butler and the Presleys appeared visibly emotional, with Elvis’ daughter and ex-wife patting their hearts in response to Butler’s words, even as the actor quipped as the wrap-up music started, “You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something.”

Both Lisa Marie and Priscilla were outspoken supporters of Butler’s performance, with Priscilla saying last year that the actor “got Elvis to a T.” During an ET Golden Globes red carpet interview of Butler, Lisa Marie joined in – “Did I photobomb you?,” she joked – saying that after seeing the film she “had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

“I’m so excited,” she said about Butler’s nomination, “and I hope he wins.”

Lisa Marie Presley died yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She was 54.