Aubrey Plaza Recalls NBC Page Roots In ‘SNL’ Monologue With Surprises From Joe Biden & Amy Poehler

Aubrey Plaza took over Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Center as the host of Saturday Night Live and relived her past as an NBC Studios page and ran into some familiar faces.

During her monologue, Plaza told the audience she was from Deleware and “was actually voted the most famous person” from that state edging out president Joe Biden.

“That’s a fact and he was pissed, he was livid,” she said.

Plaza said Biden sent her a video in which he says, “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Deleware and there’s no question about that. We’re just grateful you made it out of White Lotus alive.”

The actor then recalled being a page at 30 Rock during her college years saying, “I worked with the set design team here at SNL – the guys who make all these amazing sets for the show – and I’ve got to tell you, they win Emmys, they win Tonys, they’re some of the sickest perverts I’ve ever met, and I’m a freak.”

Plaza remembered that as a page she would also give tours of the NBC Studios and proceeded to give a tour of Studio 8H. Two pages came on the stage and gave Plaza her blazer telling them they “will host SNL someday” then adding, “Yeah, right.”

As she gave the tour of the studio, Plaza gave incorrect facts about the facility saying the studio was built in 1599 by William Shakespeare. At one moment she ran into Kenan Thompson who asked her for his Starbucks order that he asked for back in 2004.

Plaza then mocked the tourists that would ask her if they would see a celebrity during the tour and as she was going to the set design department, she ran into her Parks & Recreation co-star Amy Poehler. The audience went wild and both stars embraced each other.

Watch the moment in the video below.