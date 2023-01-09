Skip to main content
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Director Edward Berger On Re-Creating The Hell Of WWI: “We Wanted To Drag The Audience Through The Mud”

Art Directors Guild Sets Nominees For 27th Annual Excellence In Production Design Awards

Art Directors Guild
Art Directors Guild

The 27th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards has announced its nominations in 14 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.

Winners will be unveiled at the ADG Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer’s Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.   

Returning as producer of this year’s ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as coproducer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the US by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM  
          All Quiet on the Western Front
                    Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck         

          Babylon
                    Production Designer: Florencia Martin          

          Elvis
                    Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
          The Fabelmans
                    Production Designer: Rick Carter          

          White Noise
                    Production Designer: Jess Gonchor          

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM  
          Avatar: The Way of Water
                    Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter          

          The Batman
                    Production Designer: James Chinlund          

          Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
                    Production Designer: Hannah Beachler          

          Everything Everywhere All at Once
                    Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday         

          Nope
                    Production Designer: Ruth De Jong          

          
3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM 
          Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
                    Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero          

          Bullet Train
                    Production Designer: David Scheunemann          

          Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
                    Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs          

          Tár
                    Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser          

          Top Gun: Maverick
                    Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle          

            
4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 
          Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
                    Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle          

          Lightyear
                    Production Designer: Tim Evatt          

          Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
                    Production Designer: Liz Toonkel
          Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
                    Production Designer: Nate Wragg

          Turning Red
                    Production Designer: Rona Liu          

              
NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
          The Crown: “Ipatiev House”

                    Production Designer: Martin Childs
          The Gilded Age: “Never the New”

                    Production Designer: Bob Shaw

          The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to
                    Carnegie Hall?”

                    Production Designer: Bill Groom

          Pachinko: “Chapter One”

                    Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

          Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

                    Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

6. ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
          Andor: “Rix Road”

                    Production Designer: Luke Hull
          House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

                    Production Designer: Jim Clay

          The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

                    Production Designer: Ramsey Avery

          Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

                    Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

          Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

                    Production Designer: Mark Scruton

7. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
          Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”

                    Production Designer: Denise Pizzini
          Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,”
                  “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

                    Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart

          Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”

                    Production Designer: David Bomba

          Severance: “Good News About Hell”

                    Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

          The White Lotus: “Ciao”

                    Production Designer: Cristina Onori

8. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

           Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
                    Production Designer: Tamara Deverell          

          Moon Knight
                    Production Designer: Stefania Cella          

          Obi-Wan Kenobi
                    Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang          

          Pinocchio
                    Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant          

          Station 11
                    Production Designer: Ruth Ammon          

 
9. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
           Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”
                   Production Designer: Anne Seibel
           Hacks: “Trust the Process”

                    Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

           Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

                    Production Designer: Patrick Howe

           Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”

                    Production Designer: Ra Vincent

          What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”

                    Production Designer: Shayne Fox

 
10. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES    
           Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”

                    Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
           The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A                                        

                    Sinking Feeling”

                    Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

          How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”

                    Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

          The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”

                    Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

          United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”
                    Production Designer: Daren Janes

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
          A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?”

                    “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!”

                    Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu
           Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band”

                    Production Designer: James McGowan

           RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind”

                    Production Designer: Gianna Costa

          Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest”

                    Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura,

                                                             N. Joseph De Tullio

          Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey”

                    Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost

12. VARIETY SPECIAL

           64th Annual Grammy Awards
                    Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino          

          94th Annual Oscars
                    Production Designer: David Korins

          Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
                    Production Designer: Scott Pask         

          Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
                    Production Designer: Keith Raywood          

          Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
                    Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn          

13. COMMERCIALS   
          American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo

                    Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf
          Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors”

                    Production Designer: François Audouy

          Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say”

                    Production Designer: François Audouy

          The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement”

                    Production Designer: Brian Branstetter

          Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo”

                    Production Designer: Maia Javan

            
14. SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES 
          Adele “I Drink Wine”

                    Production Designer: Liam Moore

          Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go”

                    Production Designer: François Audouy
          Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit”

                    Production Designer: Scott Falconer
          Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

                    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

           Taylor Swift “Bejeweled”

                    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

