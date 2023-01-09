Art Directors Guild Sets Nominees For 27th Annual Excellence In Production Design Awards

The 27th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards has announced its nominations in 14 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.

Winners will be unveiled at the ADG Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer’s Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.

Returning as producer of this year’s ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as coproducer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the US by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:



1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

Babylon

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Elvis

Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans

Production Designer: Rick Carter

White Noise

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Batman

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Nope

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong



3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

Bullet Train

Production Designer: David Scheunemann

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Tár

Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle



4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle

Lightyear

Production Designer: Tim Evatt

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Turning Red

Production Designer: Rona Liu



NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :



5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Crown: “Ipatiev House”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “Never the New”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to

Carnegie Hall?”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

Pachinko: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

6. ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Andor: “Rix Road”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

Production Designer: Ramsey Avery

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Production Designer: Mark Scruton

7. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”

Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,”

“All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”

Production Designer: David Bomba

Severance: “Good News About Hell”

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Production Designer: Cristina Onori

8. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

Moon Knight

Production Designer: Stefania Cella

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang

Pinocchio

Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant

Station 11

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon



9. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Trust the Process”

Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox



10. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A

Sinking Feeling”

Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”

Production Designer: Daren Janes

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?”

“Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band”

Production Designer: James McGowan

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind”

Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura,

N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey”

Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost

12. VARIETY SPECIAL

64th Annual Grammy Awards

Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino

94th Annual Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Production Designer: Scott Pask

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Production Designer: Keith Raywood

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn

13. COMMERCIALS

American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo

Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say”

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement”

Production Designer: Brian Branstetter

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo”

Production Designer: Maia Javan



14. SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES

Adele “I Drink Wine”

Production Designer: Liam Moore

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit”

Production Designer: Scott Falconer

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman