‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ Producer Archer Gray Elevates Vinay Singh To CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Archer Gray Partner Vinay Singh has been promoted to CEO at the media company, known for such projects as the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tony-winning musical Once and the SXSW-winning documentary, Transmilitary.

Singh has been with Archer Gray since 2015, previously serving as the company’s COO and Vice-Chair. He takes over the CEO post from Amy Nauiokas, the Wall Street exec and investor who launched the company in 2010 and will now focus on her role as its Chair. In his new role, Singh will oversee a rapidly expanding media business, which now spans scripted and unscripted content, live experiences, and brand and retail strategy. He will, at the same time, guide the company’s launch of a venture studio focused on talent-led brands and experiences, reporting to Nauiokas.

Amy Nauiokas Courtesy of Jamie Morgan

During his time at Archer Gray, Singh has directed investments in disruptive media companies like Sharegrid, the production equipment rental marketplace acquired by Backstage last January, as well as the Vox-acquired Epic Magazine, such films as Michael Moore’s Where to Invade Next, and theater productions including The Elephant Man.

News of his promotion marks the latest major shakeup at Archer Gray, which last year pushed into unscripted with the hire of industry vet Liza Keckler, prior to that launching a Co-Lab division headed by former Disney and Fox executive Jim Fielding. (The NYC-based company also notably expanded into Los Angeles early last year.)

While fulfilling her duties as Chair, Nauiokas will continue to focus on various development and production projects, as well as further opportunities for the company at the intersection of the arts and social change.

“I am deeply proud of the work that our team has done as a leading producer of film, television, documentaries and theater and I am thrilled to be working with Vinay to expand our business and brand more broadly,” said Nauiokas. “Vinay embodies everything we’ve become and all that we will achieve – from discovering new ways of developing content, to building vibrant brands, to using media as a vehicle for social change. I’m grateful that Vinay is our new CEO at this exciting moment in Archer Gray’s own story.”

“I am immensely excited to lead Archer Gray at this exciting moment of growth and change,” added Singh. “It is an absolute privilege to work alongside Amy and I look forward to expanding Archer Gray’s role as a leading hub for talent, creators, entrepreneurs and brands seeking fresh ways to tell important stories.”

Prior to Archer Gray, Singh was an executive at Cinetic Media and This is That and a Managing Director at venture investor Anthemis, having launched his career at the at management consulting firm, McKinsey. He currently serves as board director for numerous companies, including Inked Brands, Project Admission and Swaypay, and has seen his films as a producer premiere at Sundance and SXSW.

Also known for such celebrated indies as 20th Century Women, Lost Girls and The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Archer Gray’s Production division is led by veteran producer Anne Carey, who joined the company in 2013.

Archer Gray and Carey most recently served as producers on Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version, which will have its world premiere in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Sony Pictures Worldwide and UTA are handling sales for the project, which will mark Archer Gray’s sixth Sundance premiere since its inception.