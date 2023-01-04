Apple TV+ Expands Kids & Families Slate With Animated Series ‘Shape Island’ Based On ‘Shapes’ Trilogy

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ is expanding its kids and families slate with Shape Island, a new stop-motion animated series based on Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s internationally best-selling trilogy of Shapes picture books. Shape Island premieres globally January 20 on Apple TV+.

Featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Scott Adsit (30 Rock) and Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Shape Island takes place on a charming island. It follows serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship – all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Shape Island is co-created by book authors Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy-winning Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (Tumble Leaf). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Apple TV+ also announced Season 3 of its live-action preschool series Helpsters will return with new episodes on January 6.

Featuring guest stars including Andrea Martin, John Oliver, Danielle Brooks, Margaret Cho, Jackie Hoffman and others, the series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

Tim McKeon is the creator and showrunner of Helpsters. McKeon, Benjamin Lehmann, Adam Peltzman, Eileen Braun and Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings are executive producers.