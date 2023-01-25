Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Awards Film Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Menu’, ‘Nope’ & More
Read the full story

Apple TV+ Sets ‘Frog And Toad’ Series Based On Children’s Books

Frog and Toad on Apple TV+
Frog and Toad Apple TV+

A series adaptation of the beloved Frog and Toad books is coming to Apple TV+. The streamer announced the new series Wednesday, as part of its spring kids and family slate. It’s set to premiere Friday, April 28 on Apple TV+.

The series is based on the Caldecott and Newbery Award-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Per Apple: Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique. 

Related Story

Apple TV+: First Look At New Billy Crudup & Jennifer Garner Series; Premiere Date For 'Schmigadoon!' Season 2

Voice cast includes Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches (Trolls), Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune), Cole Escola (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), John Hodgman (Up Here), Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Selene Luna (Coco), Margaret Cho (Fire Island) and Betsy Sodaro (Duncanville). 

Rob Hoegee serves as showrunner for the series and Titmouse produces the animation. Hoegee executive produces alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad