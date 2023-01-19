Apple TV+: First Look At New Billy Crudup & Jennifer Garner Series; Premiere Date For ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2

'Schmigadoon,' 'The Last Thing He Told Me' and 'Hello Tomorrow!'

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look at new series Hello Tomorrow!, starring and executive produced by Billy Crudup and The Last Thing He Told Me, starring and EP’ed by Jennifer Garner, and revealed the premiere date for Season 2 of Schmigadoon!.

The streaming network has set Friday, April 7 for the Season 2 premiere of Schmigadoon!

From co-creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, in Season 2, having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, the upcoming season will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video.

We’re getting the first look at some of the first images (see below) from Jennifer Garner’s new series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Led by Garner and Rice, the ensemble cast also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

Dave and Singer serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

The Last Thing He Told Me debuts globally with the first two episodes of the seven-part series on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Apple TV+ also released the trailer for dramedy Hello Tomorrow!, starring and executive produced by Crudup.

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast also includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher and Jacki Weaver.

Co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, Hello Tomorrow! is produced by MRC Television. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Hello Tomorrow! premieres globally on Friday, February 17 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7.

Watch the trailer for Hello Tomorrow! and see first-look images of The Last Thing He Told Me below: