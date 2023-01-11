Range Media Partners Signs ‘Shantaram’s Antonia Desplat

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed actress, writer and producer Antonia Desplat for management.

Desplat most recently starred opposite Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+’s series Shantaram, based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. Prior television credits include ITV’s The Durrells and Victoria, as well as the Netflix drama The Letter for the King.

Desplat’s most recent big-screen role came as part of the ensemble of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which had her appearing alongside Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton. Additional film credits include MGM’s Operation Finale with Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley and Mélanie Laurent, and the French short film Naissance d’une étoile, in which she starred alongside Oscar nominee Catherine Deneuve.

Desplat is best known on the filmmaking side for producing and starring in the short Held for a Moment. The film won her the prize for Best Actress at the London Independent Film Awards, among other accolades from festivals around the world, upon its release in 2019.

The multi-hyphenate, who founded the London-based film production company Luna Moon Productions, is a graduate of the Drama Centre London and East 15 Acting School, who was classically trained from an early age in music theory, ballet, singing and guitar. She continues to be represented by Curtis Brown Group, UBBA and attorney Lucy Popkin.

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. The company is led by Managing Partners Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham, as well as Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.