Anton Launching TV Production Arm Helmed By Former Fremantle Alums Sangeeta Desai and Sarah Doole

Anton is opening a TV production arm helmed by former Fremantle alums Sangeeta Desai and Sarah Doole.

The producer-financier’s London-based TV shingle will make global shows via the boutique studio and the outfit is seeking to attract creatives to partner with on scripted labels across Europe. The TV arm will also look at direct and first-look deals with established on and off-screen talent.

To run the shingle, Anton has made a duo of splashy hires in the form of business unit boss Desai and Creative Director Doole, who worked closely together at Fremantle.

Doole, who was most recently CEO of It’s a Sin producer Red Productions and is a former Fremantle Director of Global Drama, will shape content plans, while Desai spearheads strategy, operations and business development. Desai’s past roles include Boatrocker Media Board Director and Fremantle Global COO and CEO of Emerging Markets.

Anton Founder Sébastien Raybaud said the duo’s “expertise, experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable,” adding: “This move marks an important milestone in the development of the company.”

Desai said: “Anton has quickly gained a reputation for shaking up the way feature films are financed and produced, and I’m excited to explore how we can take advantage of Anton’s agility and flexibility to offer some of Europe’s best creatives the chance to realise their ambitions.”

Doole and Desai are joined by Anton’s current VP, Production and Development, Jack Buckley, who has been promoted to Head of Development. The Gunpowder and Sky alum will oversee series co-productions and the new indie slates, while Millie Laubscher rounds things off as Development Assistant.

Headquartered in London and with offices in LA, Paris and Berlin, previous Anton projects include Paddington, His Dark Materials and Gentleman Jack. It is currently developing, producing and financing the likes of Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway-fronted Mothers’ Instinct and The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The company has recently partnered with talent management firm Range Media Partners and upped its investment in French powerhouse Newen Studios to €50M ($54.3M).