Anthony Rapp To Lead ‘Surviving Hollywood’ Docuseries In The Works With Cineflix

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Rapp, the Star Trek: Discovery actor who accused Kevin Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances, is prepping a docuseries about abuse in Hollywood.

Rapp, who also starred in Rent, has teamed with Cineflix Productions, the company behind Nancy Buirski’s recent feature film Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy, on Surviving Hollywood.

The series will explore abuse, injustice and trauma within the entertainment business and investigate how and when Hollywood’s toxic culture originated and why it continues to persist today.

It comes after Spacey was found not liable for battery in a civil case brought by Rapp, who accused Spacey of climbing on top of him and making a sexual advance more than 30 years ago when Rapp was 14.

Rapp will act as Surviving Hollywood’s on-air guide, breaking down the hostile underbelly of power dynamics, abuse, discrimination, corruption, and misogyny that’s permeated the industry since the dawn of Hollywood, remaining its greatest worst-kept and overlooked secret.

It will feature interviews, archival footage, first-hand accounts, and never-before-heard stories.

Surviving Hollywood was developed by the Cineflix Productions team, led by VP, Development Kristin Wendell. Executive producers will include J.C. Mills for Cineflix Productions as well as Rapp.

“I’m honored to help shine a light and honor those who’ve been up against unfair systems of power in the entertainment industry. By telling these kinds of stories, hopefully we can make our industry and world a safer place for all of us,” said Rapp.

“Divisive opinions on race, culture, gender, ethnicity, and sexuality can be traced to Hollywood’s collection of original sins that go back over a century, and understanding how we arrived here is an essential part of changing the culture and moving forward,” added J.C. Mills, President and Head of Content at Cineflix Productions. “Surviving Hollywood promises to be an unflinching account that lays bare all the skeletons in the entertainment industry’s closet. There’s no better person to guide viewers through this story than Anthony Rapp, one of Hollywood’s own who chose action over silence while being a steadfast advocate for the truth.”