‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: New Trailer Has Paul Rudd Facing A Grim Ending

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped tonight during the College Football Playoff National Championship and it looks like Paul Rudd could be facing a grim ending. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang, the Conqueror, a time-traveler trapped in the Quantum Realm. The trailer opens up with his voiceover saying “You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang. You’re an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We can help each other with that.”

Kang tells Ant-Man that he’s “the man that can give [him] the one thing [he] wants — time.”

Ant-Man ends up making a deal with Kang to have a “second chance” at the time he lost with his daughter and that’s when things go haywire.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel movie opens in theatres on February 17.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”

Peyton Reed directs the film and Kevin Feige produces. Other stars include David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.