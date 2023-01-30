Anonymous Content names Heather McCauley as Chief Operating Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Heather McCauley has joined Anonymous Content as Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to operations, McCauley will oversee the company’s Human Resources, Finance, Business Affairs, and Legal departments. She is based out of the company’s LA office and begins her new position immediately.

“Heather is an incredible leader, a brilliant thinker, and an opportunistic strategist. She is the calm in the storm and a wonderful human,” said Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead. “She also shares Anonymous Content’s dedication to building a company culture that further elevates the great people who comprise our stellar team. We could not be more excited to have her join the leadership team and look forward to the impact she will have here.”

“I have long admired Anonymous Content for its impressive growth over the years and unique ability to always stand at the forefront of the entertainment industry. This company has a long and storied history pioneering unique business opportunities, partnerships, and outside of the box thinking,” said McCauley. “I have a deep appreciation for my time at Netflix and all that I was able to be a part of while there and very much look forward to moving into this next chapter with Dawn and the entire team at Anonymous Content.”

Prior to joining Anonymous Content, McCauley spent 10 years at Netflix. Most recently, she served as VP, Business and Legal Affairs at the streaming giant, with a focus on Original Content, Studio Operations and Knowledge Management. As one of the first employees to work on Netflix Originals and a fierce advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, she played an instrumental role in building out the Netflix studio into what it currently is today. Before Netflix, McCauley served as a Corporate/Entertainment Associate at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.